News Videos

Lerwick observatory celebrates centenary in delayed ceremony

4 hours 36 min ago 0
Lerwick observatory celebrates centenary in delayed ceremony

The Met Office observatory in Lerwick has celebrated 100 years of service at a ceremony today (Tuesday).

Tuesday actually marked 101 years since the Lerwick observatory opened on 7th June 1921, however the celebrations were postponed last year due to Covid.

Observatory manager Norrie Lyall said that “very few” centres reach the “significant milestone” of a century.

While as many as 40 people worked in the observatory in the past, there are just five staff there now.

But Mr Lyall said the job was “still the same” as it ever was – with workers “recording the best data we can” and reporting it to the Met Office.

An ozonesonde balloon, which measures the concentration of ozone at different altitudes and broadcasts them by radio, was launched on Tuesday afternoon.

And a plaque commemorating the observatory’s 100th anniversary was unveiled by Met Office services director Simon Brown.

Watch a video of the balloon launch below:

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.