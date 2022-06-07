Headlines News

Round Britain and Ireland race reaches Shetland

7 hours 42 min ago 0
Round Britain and Ireland race reaches Shetland

Competitors in the 2022 Round Britain and Ireland Race will be arriving in Lerwick this afternoon.

Leading the pack of 16 entrants in the gruelling sea challenge this morning was a trimaran named Morpheus, which was involved in some close racing with catamaran Hissy Fit north of Yell.

The challenging event, which is held every four years, is allowing competitors to pit themselves against each other in the epic nautical marathon.

Lerwick serves as one of just four stops for those taking part, coming after Galway and ahead of a further stop in Blyth on the Northumberland coast.

From there, the racers will continue to the finish line in Plymouth.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.