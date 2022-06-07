Round Britain and Ireland race reaches Shetland

Competitors in the 2022 Round Britain and Ireland Race will be arriving in Lerwick this afternoon.

Leading the pack of 16 entrants in the gruelling sea challenge this morning was a trimaran named Morpheus, which was involved in some close racing with catamaran Hissy Fit north of Yell.

The challenging event, which is held every four years, is allowing competitors to pit themselves against each other in the epic nautical marathon.

Lerwick serves as one of just four stops for those taking part, coming after Galway and ahead of a further stop in Blyth on the Northumberland coast.

From there, the racers will continue to the finish line in Plymouth.