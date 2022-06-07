Sailing in to the South Mainland

There have been some fantastic yachts and tall ships on the move around Shetland just now.

Yesterday (Monday), the sailing ship Byr from Iceland made a short visit to the West Voe of Sumburgh after visiting Scalloway and then on to Lerwick.

The vessel was built in the Netherlands in 1993 as the Bør, then the Arktika until recently when renamed the Byr.

The name Byr comes from the Icelandic expression for a good sailing wind so she needs a fairly good “byr o’ wind” to move her along.

Three visiting yachts at St Ninian’s Isle. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Meanwhile, three yachts – Kerpa, Nomad and Maude, a Swede, a Dutchman and a UK yacht – visited St Ninian’s Isle at the weekend.