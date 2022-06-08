Heroin dealer jailed for over three years

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 38-year-old man who admitted trying to bring heroin worth over £30,000 to the isles has been jailed for over three years.

Andrew George Flaws, whose address was given as Grampian Prison, had previously plead guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug between 8th April and 1st July 2021.

Drug dogs had intercepted boxes of chocolates and a spice jar at the Royal Mail delivery office in Lerwick, which contained bags of heroin. They were to reach Flaws before being distributed.

Flaws appeared for sentencing via video-link at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where defence agent Tommy Allan said his client was “nowhere near the top of the tree” of drug distribution.

Mr Allan said Flaws was struggling with his mental health at the time, and had turned to drugs.

Flaws was “making bad choices”, Mr Allan said, and “knew this couldn’t go on”.

“He didn’t expect to see his next birthday, and he didn’t care if he didn’t,” Mr Allan told the court.

He added Flaws was basically “committing slow suicide” through the use of heroin.

The defence agent said jail had given Flaws “a new lease of life”, and he asked Sheriff Ian Cruickshank to consider an alternative to a custodial sentence.

But Sheriff Cruickshank said there was no alternative, given that heroin with a street value of £30,490 had been found in three packages.

He said the drug supply had been a “commercial enterprise” which involved “detailed planning” on Flaws’ part.

The sheriff sentenced Flaws to three years and 10 months in prison, backdated to the 11th February.