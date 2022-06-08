Lerwick Harbour could be closed as all-out strike action looms

Twelve Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) workers are set to take all-out strike action following a breakdown in pay negotiations.

The dozen shore workers started a continuous overtime ban last month, but from Monday, 20th June at 12:01am they will will walk out – bringing the harbour to a standstill.

The union Unite confirmed its members will escalate the current industrial action in an effort to get the LPA back to the table.

Unite’s members are calling for the LPA to pay them the same rate as port workers around the UK earn.

The union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said they would not allow the LPA to “treat these workers as a second-class workforce”.

“The authority can afford to pay decent rates for the job. We won’t tolerate any further attacks on our members’ pay and conditions.”

Unite industrial officer John Clark said their members were “rightly angry and frustrated at the glacial pace of talks”.

“For the first time in many years, they have decided to take all-out strike action along with the ongoing overtime ban which will bring the port to a standstill.

“There are active discussions with Lerwick port but so far nothing meaningful has emerged from this.

“We hope that the imminent strike action will concentrate the minds of management and that they will finally give our members what they deserve.”