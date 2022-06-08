Man who died at Viking site is named

Liam Macdonald (right) died on Sunday morning at the Upper Kergord site.

The 23-year-old man who died at the Viking windfarm site in Kergord on Sunday has been named as Liam Macdonald from Tain.

Area commander Stuart Clemenson confirmed on Wednesday morning that Mr Macdonald had died at around 10:15am on Sunday morning at the Upper Kergord site.

His family are being supported, he said.

The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and enquires will continue to establish the full circumstances of what happened.