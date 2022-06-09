Cancer support charity to move to Islesburgh

Clan Cancer Support is relocating to Islesburgh, as the charity looks to expand its services and reach from the heart of Lerwick.

The charity will have two dedicated areas within Islesburgh – an office, and a multi-functional space to accommodate drop-in appointments, therapy treatments, and children and family sessions.

One full time area co-ordinator will be based at the centre along with a part-time dedicated children and families services practitioner, who will work closely with families and young people in Shetland who are affected by cancer.

Local volunteers will further bolster the charity’s local service, helping deliver its core emotional support services with drop-ins running every Monday from 10am – 4pm.

Clan cancer support services head Kay Johnston said it had been “a long-term ambition” to move the service to Islesburgh.

“The venue is a much-loved hub which brings together people from all walks of life in a friendly and relaxed environment, making it an ideal location for the Clan team to meet and support people in Shetland who are affected by cancer and to raise awareness of our services.

“The flexible accommodation and central location made this an opportunity too good to miss and we look forward to expanding our service offering and engaging more with the local community in the coming months.

“We are very excited about making the venue our new home in Shetland.”