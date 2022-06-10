Four arrested after recovery of cash and cannabis

Three men and a woman have been arrested and charged following the recovery of drugs and money.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £24,000 and £30,000 in cash was found at a property in Nederdale, Lerwick, following a proactive search by police on Thursday afternoon.

Three men – aged 34, 36, and 59 – and a 42-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday, 13th June.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities.

“This recovery highlights our continued commitment to disrupting drug activity and supply within our communities.

“I want to reassure people on the island that we are using every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets and to deal with those responsible.”