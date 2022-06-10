In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 10th June) edition of The Shetland Times:
- NorthLink’s freight and ferry performance has been damned as “unacceptable” by the SIC’s head of transport. Michael Craigie said it could Shetland a less attractive place to live and visit.
- A cancer survivor is visiting 68 Scottish islands – while also cycling 2,022 miles for Blood Cancer UK. John Dirom, from Stenhousemuir, is crossing off islands in Shetland while simultaneously cycling to raise money.
- A ceremony was held at the Lerwick observatory to mark its centenary – a year after its 100th anniversary.
- There’s pictures and coverage from the Aith lifeboat gala, Classic Car show and Peerie Jubilee celebrations at the street.
- SPORT – Shetland retained the Stuart Cup after a battling win over rivals Orkney in Kirkwall.
- SPORT – Plus there’s coverage of the Madrid Cup quarter-finals, hockey league, novice triathlon, Endeavour Shield, golf, angling and bowls.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment