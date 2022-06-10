Next Shetland Wool Week patron is named

The Shetland Wool Week patron for 2022 has been named as Whalsay knitter Linda Shearer at a launch event held last night (Thursday) at Shetland Museum and Archives.

The much-anticipated annual hat pattern, which is now synonymous with the launch of the patron, was also released.

This year’s Shetland Wool Week hat, designed by Linda, is called the “Bonnie Isle Hat”.

This year’s Shetland Wool Week hat, the Bonnie Isle.

Shetland Wool Week said they were delighted to have Linda as this year’s patron. Linda is an experienced Fair Isle knitting tutor, and shares her skills year-round via Shetland Adult Learning, ShetlandPeerieMakkers and annually during Shetland Wool Week.

“It was my mother who taught me to knit,” she said.

“I can’t say at exactly what age I began knitting Fair Isle but I designed and knitted myself a Fair Isle jumper at the age of 14.

“Knitting has always been a passion of mine – I cannot remember ever not doing knitting, I’m always planning the next project in my head while doing other things.”

She explained her hat design was named after the nickname for Whalsay, the Bonnie Isle.

“Although the Bonnie Isle hat has a nautical theme, the patterns mean much more.

“The chain in the rib represents the link between us all during Shetland Wool Week; and the anchor, a common motif in Fair Isle knitting, symbolises a sense of keeping grounded, connected to what matters most, and able to cope with life’s challenges.

“The crown, a circle, is to me a spinning wheel and a tribute to my mother Ina Irvine. A prolific spinner and knitter, she was my inspiration.”