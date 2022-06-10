News

Next Shetland Wool Week patron is named

38 min ago 0
Next Shetland Wool Week patron is named

The Shetland Wool Week patron for 2022 has been named as Whalsay knitter Linda Shearer at a launch event held last night (Thursday) at Shetland Museum and Archives.

The much-anticipated annual hat pattern, which is now synonymous with the launch of the patron, was also released.

This year’s Shetland Wool Week hat, designed by Linda, is called the “Bonnie Isle Hat”.

This year’s Shetland Wool Week hat, the Bonnie Isle.

Shetland Wool Week said they were delighted to have Linda as this year’s patron. Linda is an experienced Fair Isle knitting tutor, and shares her skills year-round via Shetland Adult Learning, ShetlandPeerieMakkers and annually during Shetland Wool Week.

“It was my mother who taught me to knit,” she said.

“I can’t say at exactly what age I began knitting Fair Isle but I designed and knitted myself a Fair Isle jumper at the age of 14.

“Knitting has always been a passion of mine – I cannot remember ever not doing knitting, I’m always planning the next project in my head while doing other things.”

She explained her hat design was named after the nickname for Whalsay, the Bonnie Isle.

“Although the Bonnie Isle hat has a nautical theme, the patterns mean much more.

“The chain in the rib represents the link between us all during Shetland Wool Week; and the anchor, a common motif in Fair Isle knitting, symbolises a sense of keeping grounded, connected to what matters most, and able to cope with life’s challenges.

“The crown, a circle, is to me a spinning wheel and a tribute to my mother Ina Irvine. A prolific spinner and knitter, she was my inspiration.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.