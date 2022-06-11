Bridges Project helps support Ukraine

Three young people attending the Bridges Project have an art exhibition on display at Islesburgh Community Centre.

The aim of the project was initially to support them in the process of creating art, learn new skills and to develop their designs to finished artwork.

The Bridges Project has been running a weekly art class since January, with art work made using various techniques, including mono and litho printing, embossing and collage.

With the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, the three young people – Erik, Paignton and Sadie – felt they wanted to do something to support the victims of the war.

Their favourite pieces of artwork have since been developed into a six-piece pack of cards, including design styles reflecting the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

These packs are available to buy for from Islesburgh and various other outlets, with all proceeds going directly to the UNICEF – Ukraine appeal.

The group has been supported by Hoswick-based textile designer Niela Nell Kalra; and Katie Leask, studio manager at Nielanell knitwear studio.

Gail Herculeson – Bridges Support Worker said: “This has been a really positive and creative journey for this group, who have had the space and time to design pieces that reflect their individual personalities.

“We’re grateful to Niela and Katie for their artistic support, and we hope that folk will come along to appreciate the exhibition and to help raise funds for the UNICEF Ukraine appeal.”

The exhibition will run at Islesburgh until the end of July.