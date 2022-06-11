Michaelswood grows with 2,000 new trees planted

A popular community woodland is set to grow even bigger.

Some 22 volunteers gathered at Michaelswood in Aith to plant around 2,000 new trees.

Families and a team from Viking windfarm contractors RJ McLeod planted more than half of the saplings on Thursday.

Many volunteers returned the next day to complete the job.

Windfarm developer SSE provided the funding for the 2,000 trees which include Swedish whitebeam, red alder, aspen, Scottish oak and hybrid larch and poplars.

Michaelswood owner Ray Ferrie said: “A big thank you to everyone who turned up.”

Watch the video below: