News Videos

Michaelswood grows with 2,000 new trees planted

11 hours 2 min ago 0
Michaelswood grows with 2,000 new trees planted

A popular community woodland is set to grow even bigger.

Some 22 volunteers gathered at Michaelswood in Aith to plant around 2,000 new trees.

Families and a team from Viking windfarm contractors RJ McLeod planted more than half of the saplings on Thursday.

Many volunteers returned the next day to complete the job.

Windfarm developer SSE provided the funding for the 2,000 trees which include Swedish whitebeam, red alder, aspen, Scottish oak and hybrid larch and poplars.

Michaelswood owner Ray Ferrie said: “A big thank you to everyone who turned up.”

Watch the video below:

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.