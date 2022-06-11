Headlines News

New appeal for equipment to help Ukraine

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 23 min ago 0
Firefighters doing their best to help the people of Ukraine. Photo: SERA

A firefighter who helped deliver fire engines and equipment to war-torn Ukraine is appealing for help to make another trip possible.

Steve Denoon, who is based at Sullom Voe, was one of a crew who took potentially life-saving kit to Ukraine earlier this year.

The journey was made on behalf of the Scottish Emergency Rescue Association (Sera).

Now, Sera is hoping to source two 30-40 seat buses.

The buses will be used to both transport emergency services personnel around the country where they are needed, and move members of the public away from areas of fighting.

The charity also wants to secure a four-wheel-drive pick-up truck with five seats and an open back.

The aim is for the pick-up to be used by a newly formed unit to safely remove unexploded bombs and missiles.

It is hoped doing so will make areas safe for members of the public to return to their homes.

The charity hopes the vehicles can be sent along with a lorry-mounted crane and two fully-equipped fire engines.

It is also looking for ways to raise funds to help make the project possible.

Back in March Mr Denoon was one of 14 volunteers who headed to Ukraine.

It came as part of an effort to supply Ukrainian firefighters with much needed equipment such as ballistic body armour, breathing apparatus, firefighting PPE and medical equipment.

Four fire appliances were also sent to replace those bombed in the war. Three of the appliances were supplied by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, while the fourth came from the service in South Wales.

Also on that journey was a lorry – purchased by the charity a couple of years ago – filled with 18 tonnes of equipment, including 80 sets of ballistic body armour.

Mr Denoon said he hoped to be part of the team heading back there.

Log onto www.sera.scot for more information.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

