10 hours 6 min ago 0
Whalsay fun run raises cash for charity
And they're off... competitors get under way in the Whalsay Fun Run. Photo: Ivan Reid

The Whalsay Fun Run was held recently to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and raised almost £2,000 in the process.

This was the first event of its kind after a two year break due to the pandemic.

But the turnout was excellent, and organisers have thanked those who helped out with the running of the event, and also anyone who baked and donated a raffle.

The total raised was £1,900 which will be donated to the charities Tommy’s – which funds miscarriage and stillbirth research – and breast cancer awareness charity Coppafeel.

Winner on the day was Karl Simpson.

Whalsy fun run winner Karl Simpson. Photo: Ivan Reid

