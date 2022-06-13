News

Cashless payments coming to three isles schools

Anderson High School. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Cashless payments will be available at the Anderson High School in the next fortnight, the SIC has said.

Pupils will soon be able to pay electronically for school meals using their Young Scot cards, linked to a ParentPay account.

And the system will also soon be installed at the Brae High and Sandwick Junior High schools.

The council said the new system offers several benefits, including “reduced cash handling by the school” and “less need for pupils to carry cash”.

The identity of those pupils who receive free school meals will also be protected – the school will allocate a daily allowance to these pupils, which can be topped up by parents if they wish.

The system uses ParentPay, which allows parents and carers to make secure payments for various services, including school meals and trips.

Parents will be able to upload funds to their child’s ParentPay account and their child can then make payments at the new till points.

Children’s services director Helen Budge said she was “delighted” the new till points will be installed at the Anderson, Brae and Sandwick.

“I’d encourage all parents to sign up for a ParentPay account if they haven’t already done so, and to check that their child has the latest version of the Young Scot NEC card which can be used with this new cashless system.”

