Four appear on drugs charge

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Four people have made no plea after being charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Darren Priest, 36, and Kerry Butler, 42, both from Lerwick, were committed for further examination and released on bail. No date was given for their next appearance.

Steven Nicholson, 34, from Sandwick, was also committed and released on bail, with no date given for his next appearance.

Fifty-nine-year old Steven Priest was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He will appear in court again within the next eight days.

It follows a drugs bust in Nederdale last Thursday, in which £24,000 worth of cannabis and £30,000 in cash was recovered.