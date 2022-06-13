News

North Isles by-election to take place in August

3 hours 6 min ago 0
North Isles by-election to take place in August

A date has been set for a by-election in the North Isles.

As long as more than one candidate comes forward, the by-election will take place on Thursday, 4th August.

It is being held because only two candidates came forward for the ward’s three seats in May’s local government election – with incumbents Duncan Anderson and Ryan Thomson returned uncontested.

The North Isles ward covers Yell, Unst, Fetlar, Skerries and Whalsay.

Shetland Islands Council said a notice of the by-election will be published next Monday.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.