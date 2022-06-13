North Isles by-election to take place in August

A date has been set for a by-election in the North Isles.

As long as more than one candidate comes forward, the by-election will take place on Thursday, 4th August.

It is being held because only two candidates came forward for the ward’s three seats in May’s local government election – with incumbents Duncan Anderson and Ryan Thomson returned uncontested.

The North Isles ward covers Yell, Unst, Fetlar, Skerries and Whalsay.

Shetland Islands Council said a notice of the by-election will be published next Monday.