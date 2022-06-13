News

Port authority bids farewell to long-serving colleagues

5 hours 29 min ago 0
Port authority bids farewell to long-serving colleagues
Retired engineer Lindsay Brown receives a picture from harbourmaster Alexander Simpson. Photo: Melanie Henderson

Three long-serving Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) workers have had tributes paid to them after their retirements.

Engineer Lindsay Brown, and port controllers Iain Tulloch and Ross Bray, have all left the LPA.

Mr Brown joined the LPA as an engineer in March 2013, having previously served as a skipper with the SIC’s ferry service.

Mr Bray and Mr Tulloch served as port controllers at the port authority for a combined 20 years. Mr Tulloch also served as an LPA board member for 13 years and retired during the pandemic – with the Albert Building gathering a belated opportunity to mark his departure.

LPA chief executive Calum Grains said of the retirals: “All three members of staff have used their combined years of marine experience in making a positive contribution towards our operations, both on our vessels and in port control, serving our customers well over the years.

“They have seen many changes in the port’s systems and infrastructure developed during their time.

“The board and staff acknowledge their valued service and wish them all very long and happy retirements.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.