Port authority bids farewell to long-serving colleagues

Retired engineer Lindsay Brown receives a picture from harbourmaster Alexander Simpson. Photo: Melanie Henderson

Three long-serving Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) workers have had tributes paid to them after their retirements.

Engineer Lindsay Brown, and port controllers Iain Tulloch and Ross Bray, have all left the LPA.

Mr Brown joined the LPA as an engineer in March 2013, having previously served as a skipper with the SIC’s ferry service.

Mr Bray and Mr Tulloch served as port controllers at the port authority for a combined 20 years. Mr Tulloch also served as an LPA board member for 13 years and retired during the pandemic – with the Albert Building gathering a belated opportunity to mark his departure.

LPA chief executive Calum Grains said of the retirals: “All three members of staff have used their combined years of marine experience in making a positive contribution towards our operations, both on our vessels and in port control, serving our customers well over the years.

“They have seen many changes in the port’s systems and infrastructure developed during their time.

“The board and staff acknowledge their valued service and wish them all very long and happy retirements.”