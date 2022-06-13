News

Report damns impact of Brexit on fishing industry

Report damns impact of Brexit on fishing industry
Boxes of cod at the Lerwick fishmarket.

Brexit caused “a perfect storm” of extra paperwork, labour shortages and financial difficulties for the fishing industry, a damning new report has found.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Fisheries released the report today (Monday) following conversations with people across the industry about how Brexit had impact them, their businesses and their livelihoods.

“Brexit: Voices of the Fishing Industry” found the industry had been hit hard by the impact of leaving the EU – despite claims in the build-up to the EU referendum that UK fishing would prosper post-Brexit.

It was also claimed that fishermen would be able to improve their quotas once outside the unpopular Common Fisheries Policy.

But one Shetland fisherman told the APPG that, despite an abundance of cod around the isles, their quota was “miniscule”.

“It has been said by skippers recently that you can catch your year’s quota in one day.

“Why are we still using the broken quota system the EU put in place now that we are an independent coastal state?”

MP Alistair Carmichael is vice-chairman of the APPG, and suggested the report after leading a parliamentary topic on the debate last year.

He said it was clear that “more and better engagement is needed” between the government and the fishing industry.

“Pragmatic, serious efforts to support the fishing industry are required from ministers in order to ensure that coastal communities can continue to thrive into the future,” he said.

