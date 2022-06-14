Largest cruise ship of the season arrives at Lerwick port

Fishing and Marine Headlines News

Costa Fortuna arriving at Lerwick Harbour today is the largest cruise ship in the port’s busy 2022 cruise season. Photo: Melanie Henderson

Lerwick Harbour’s largest cruise ship of the season, the 102,587 tonne Costa Fortuna, has arrived in Shetland.

Costa Cruises’ 272-metre-long vessel, with accommodation spanning 13 passenger decks, is carrying 1,443 guests of 29 different nationalities, predominantly German, Italian, Spanish and Dutch.

Costa Fortuna arrived from Ijmuiden, Netherlands, on a 15-day Northern Europe round-trip.

The ship anchored in the deep-water harbour, with passengers taken to Lerwick town centre by tenders.

A full day of shore excursions are planned.

Lerwick Port Authority’s cruise and marketing manager Melanie Henderson said: “Costa Fortuna is another demonstration of the harbour’s capacity to handle a wide range of vessel sizes – 38 so far this season, including eight maiden calls.

“A record of over 100 ship arrivals is scheduled with the final visit in October, highlighting that the recovery in activity post-Covid is well underway, making an important contribution to the Shetland economy.”

