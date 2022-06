Racing gets under way at the Burra regatta. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The Burra rowing regatta has been postponed for the second time this month.

The regatta had been set to be held on Saturday, 9th June, before being pushed back a week due to the poor forecast.

And the weather has again put paid to the regatta, with another poor forecast meaning the event will be postponed again.

The organiser said it would now be held on Saturday, 23rd July.