In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 17th June) 150th anniversary edition of The Shetland Times:

  • We celebrate our 150th anniversary with an eight page feature looking back, and forward, as well as a 48-page collectible glossy magazine reflecting on moments in the paper’s history.
  • A former Lerwick man has been found guilty of three serious sex offences at Edinburgh High Court. Ellis Birnie, 27, will be sentenced next month after he sexually assaulted a woman who was “almost comatose” during a diabetic episode.
  • Brynn Hauxwell tells The Shetland Times about becoming the first wheelchair user to conquer Hadrian’s Wall. The teenage fundraiser said the challenge was his toughest yet, and that he almost gave up five days in.
  • EXCLUSIVE – Green councillor Alex Armitage has said he will not campaign for Scottish independence – despite his party’s pro-independence stance. He said he “won’t be told by my party” what to do.
  • The owners of the St Magnus Bay hotel in Hillswick say they may be forced to close, despite being fully booked, because they cannot find staff.
  • SPORT – Athlete Martin Leyland is showing no signs of slowing down. The 65-year-old won four medals, including two golds, at the British Masters in Derby.
