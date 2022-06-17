Isle of Vaila for sale – with a £1.75m price tag

The Isle of Vaila – with six-and-a-half miles of coastline and a 17th century mansion – has gone on the market for offers over 1.75million.

Vaila, on the west coast, is separated from mainland Shetland by the Vaila Sound, and is a short 10-minute boat journey from the island’s private shore base into a sheltered bay with a pier.

Selling agents Savills state that Vaila encompasses rugged cliffs, rocky outcrops, caves and pebble beaches.

To the north and east, Vaila overlooks the northern and central part of the Shetland mainland towards Muckle Roe and Lerwick.

On a clear day, there are uninterrupted views to the Fair Isle to the south and to Foula to the west.

Luke French, of Savills, said: “At the meeting point of the North Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, this is a wild and beautiful part of the world.

“The juxtaposition of the dramatic, elemental land and seascape with the exquisite craftsmanship of historic Vaila Hall makes for a quite extraordinary property.

“A rare prize indeed for the next owner but also one which benefits from practical forethought by the sellers with the shore base building providing ease of access and the farming enterprise, farmhouse and cottage creating a variety of opportunities.”

He adds: “This striking location, once home to Norwegian Viking chiefs, is the unlikely setting for a magnificent 17th century mansion house.

“Vaila Hall was developed from a laird’s house into a grand summer residence in the late 19th century and by the early 20th century, lavish house parties were being held there, with as many as 30 people listed as employed on the island in 1901.

The current owners bought the island in 1993 and since then the house has undergone an extensive and sympathetic restoration to provide a well-appointed and comfortable home.

“Highlights include a baronial great hall with massive stone fireplace, full height stained glass windows and a minstrels’ gallery, and a concealed entrance into the functional kitchen.”