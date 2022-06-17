News

Loganair and football association announce two-year partnership

8 hours 15 min ago 0
From left: SFA president George Smith, manager Neil Fenwick, Shetland player and captain Erik Peterson and Loganair ground crew member Duncan Leslie. Photo: Brian Gray

Loganair has announced a two-year partnership with Shetland Football Association (SFA), supporting the men’s senior football team.

The sponsorship deal means Loganair’s logo will feature on the Shetland team’s new home and away kit – which are both now on sale locally.

The men’s senior team will wear the kit in their inter-county match against Orkney, in Kirkwall, on Saturday, 30th July.

Loganair’s chief commercial officer Kay Ryan said: “We are proud to partner with the Shetland Football Association, and to support Shetland Football team throughout this two-year agreement.

“We wish the team the best of luck for the season and in training for the island games next year.”

SFA president George Smith said they were “delighted” to be partnering with Loganair.

“Our association has historically been supported by local partners in a variety of respects, primarily to source, sell and sponsor our playing and replica kit.

“As the governing body of Shetland senior football, we greatly appreciate our Scottish sponsors, Loganair being the latest addition to this small but incredible list, and we look forward to working with them.”

NO COMMENTS

