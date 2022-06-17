News

Shore workers unanimously reject pay offer from Lerwick Port Authority

7 hours 35 min ago 0
Shore workers unanimously reject pay offer from Lerwick Port Authority

Twelve Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) workers will walk out on Monday, after they rejected an updated pay offer from the LPA.

Barring a last-minute intervention from the port authority over the weekend, the dozen shore workers will down tools from 12:01am on Monday.

Union Unite said their members received a new pay offer on Wednesday afternoon, which was “unanimously rejected”.

Industrial officer John Clark said the workers and the LPA are a “long way off” with regards to two key issues – overtime and the group’s work-life balance.

Mr Clark said the LPA’s latest offer was “simply not good enough”.

“The strike will be going ahead on Monday, unless something happens over the weekend.

“My members are completely unhappy. They are historically underpaid, and this offer greatly reduces their earnings.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.