Midsummer Carnival cancelled

The Midsummer Carnival this evening has been cancelled.

Organisers said on Facebook: “After much consideration over the current weather forecast it is with great disappointment that this years Midsummer Carnival will have to be cancelled for this year.

“Due to the technicalities around licences and road closures it is not possible to postpone to another date. However we will be back next year.

“The decision has been taken with an 80% chance of rain and high winds forecasted, this would not be pleasurable for either participants or spectators. Also, our consideration of all regarding safety is paramount.”

Malcolm Younger, chairman of the Callum Younger Reach Fund for which the event was raising money for, said: “It is disappointing for all, but we must go with the forecast, although it could be wrong. It was a difficult decision, but the right one as safety is priority.”