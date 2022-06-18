News

Midsummer Carnival cancelled

Alistair Munro 15 hours 44 min ago
Midsummer Carnival cancelled

The Midsummer Carnival this evening has been cancelled.

Organisers said on Facebook: “After much consideration over the current weather forecast it is with great disappointment that this years Midsummer Carnival will have to be cancelled for this year.

“Due to the technicalities around licences and road closures it is not possible to postpone to another date. However we will be back next year.

“The decision has been taken with an 80% chance of rain and high winds forecasted, this would not be pleasurable for either participants or spectators. Also, our consideration of all regarding safety is paramount.”

Malcolm Younger, chairman of the Callum Younger Reach Fund for which the event was raising money for, said: “It is disappointing for all, but we must go with the forecast, although it could be wrong. It was a difficult decision, but the right one as safety is priority.”

SHARE POST ON:

About Alistair Munro

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Alistair Munro

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.