Scalloway end 18-year trophy wait in Madrid Cup final

14 hours 49 min ago 0
The victorious Scalloway team with the Madrid Cup. Photo: Brian Gray

Scalloway won the Madrid Cup on Saturday afternoon, beating Celtic 3-2 in the final at the Gilbertson Park.

Twice the villagers took the lead, and twice they were pegged back by Celtic, before Seb Inkster scored the winner to clinch Scalloway’s first major honour since 2004.

Supporters ran onto the pitch at full-time to celebrate with the Scalloway team.

They took the lead in the first half after a shot from Scott Henderson was diverted by one of the Celtic defenders into their own net, before Shay Regan equalised with a long range strike.

In the second period, Scalloway’s Dean Guthrie passed into the net after the ball broke to him in the box.

Again Celtic fought back, and a Jordan Thomason half-volley from distance brought the game to 2-2.

But Scalloway raced through virtually from the kick-off, and Guthrie squared to Inkster who calmly beat keeper Andrew Goodlad to win Scalloway the Madrid Cup.

