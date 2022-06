Three fire engines are in attendance.

A woman was taken to hospital earlier today (Sunday) after a house fire in Scalloway.

Firefighters from Lerwick, Brae and Sandwick were called to Houl Road in the village at around 11.45am.

A hose reel jet and four breathing apparatus were used.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A woman has been taken to hospital.”

It is understood her injuries are not serious.