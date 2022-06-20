West Mainland Location For Dig it! Archaeology Events

Culswick Broch will be the focus of the Dig It! project organised by the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland.

The West Mainland location will see participants take measurements and record the remains of an old croft house at Sotersta that appears to have Norse links and there is also evidence of prehistoric use in the landscape.

Stephen Jennings from Archaeology Shetland said: “We’re pleased to offer two upcoming events where the public can look at new and reinterpreted sites that have ‘popped up’ in a region where the prehistoric landscape biography had until now ceased at the Neolithic or early Bronze Age.

“A second will involve hands-on experience recording a multiperiod site whilst we’re currently working on a third that will aid in recording the effects of coastal erosion on a handful of sites where experience in cleaning, recording and recognising sites under threat from rising sea levels will undoubtedly enhance public understanding.”

Now in its fourth year, the national campaign will assemble updates and fieldwork events for the public through social media and an online hub from 21 June to 22 September, at many sites across Scotland.

Following two years of pandemic disruption, many fieldwork organisers are finally able to fully open their sites while once again welcoming members of the public with free tours, open days and volunteering opportunities with no experience required.

Promote Shetland’s content marketing head Adam Civico said: “It is fantastic that Shetland is taking part in the Scotland Digs 2022 campaign, providing the opportunity to learn more about the islands’ fascinating history.

“Shetland’s relatively low population and the absence of intensive farming methods means many incredible archaeological sites have survived across the centuries. It is no exaggeration to say that Shetland’s archaeology is world class.”