Airline apologises after passengers had to sleep in Sumburgh Airport

Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Loganair has apologised after passengers were forced to sleep in Sumburgh Airport on Sunday night.

The airline said it was unable to find accommodation in Shetland for “a number of customers” after flights were delayed overnight, meaning they had to sleep in the airport.

Loganair said it had provided “what facilities they could” to the passengers.

The statement came just an hour after Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles published an open letter to Shetlanders, claiming the airline was “moving in the right direction”.

It said Sunday evening’s Aberdeen-Sumburgh flights were initially delayed by air traffic restrictions through Manchester, then further from a baggage security issue.

“The aircraft was running approximately 90 minutes behind schedule.

“We are grateful to the air traffic control and fire service teams at Sumburgh and to our crews who were content to remain on shift for the delayed flight.

“Unfortunately, it was not possible for Sumburgh airport security staff to remain in attendance and we therefore had no option but to cancel the flight, a situation which only became apparent once passengers at Aberdeen had boarded and the aircraft was readying for take-off to Sumburgh.”

Loganair said its team had “worked tirelessly” to find accommodation for customers delayed overnight.

“Whilst hotel accommodation was provided for all passengers at Aberdeen and the majority at Sumburgh, we were unable to find accommodation for a number of customers who consequently spent the night in Sumburgh Airport.

“We have laid on an extra flight on Monday to provide alternative travel options for those whose journeys were disrupted on Sunday evening, to whom we offer our most sincere apologies for the inconvenience to their travel plans.

“The effect of last night’s delays and cancellation on crew working rosters has also led to the first Aberdeen-Sumburgh roundtrip this morning running behind schedule.”