Brae High School Pupils attend Philanthropy Event

Pupils from Brae High School visited the Youth Philanthropy Inititative (YPI) National Event in Perth.

S4 pupils, Hannah Williamson, Clair Smith, Caelan Leask and Hansen Wood were successful in securing a £3,000 YPI grant for the Compass Centre in Lerwick, in March. They were invited to represent their school at the YPI event.

Scottish charity The Wood Foundation, which supports YPI, invited 1,000 pupils and teachers from across Scotland to recognise the achievements of young people, partners and charities involved with YPI.

The event showcased the talent of young people and included motivational speakers and music.

Pupil Hannah Williamson said: “It was amazing to see how all the people our age had done great things for themselves and for other people. Some of the information about problems in Scotland was shocking and really made you think. I would advise any young person to get involved in YPI as you learn a lot and your confidence can grow.”

The four pupils were accompanied by principal teacher Valerie Watt and ASN teacher Emma Nicolson.

Mrs Watt said: “What a fantastic celebration of young people and what they can achieve. It was so refreshing to see young people being inspired by their peers to do what they can to have a positive impact in their local community.”