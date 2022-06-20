News

UPDATED – Man charged after drugs worth £24k recovered

A 28-year-old man has been charged following the recovery of Class A drugs valued at around £24,400 in Lerwick.

Kris Mclean from Kirkcaldy, Fife, made no plea and was released on bail after appearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Monday).

He was charged with being in possession and supplying a controlled drug.

Police officers stopped a Vauxhall Vectra on Commercial Street in Lerwick around 2pm on Sunday, 19th June, where a quantity of heroin and around £3,400 in cash were recovered.

Area commander Stuart Clemenson commended the “excellent work of road policing, who carried out this stop and Lerwick CID who carried out the subsequent enquiries”.

“We remain committed to using every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our local communities.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

