Plans lodged to convert former shop into place of worship for Muslim community

A former convenience store could become a Muslim place of worship under plans lodged with the SIC.

The owner of Lochside Stores in Lerwick has submitted an application to change its use and carry out repairs.

According to documents published on the council’s planning website today (Monday) the building would be used as a place for public worship and for recreational activities.

It would also be used as a Muslim resource centre and to provide support to the community.

The main use would be for Muslim people to participate in congregational prayer every Friday and during Islamic festivals and holy days.

The building, in South Road, has been out of use for several years.

The owner was granted permission to use it as a hot food takeaway in 2020 but no further development took place.

A decision on the application is due by 20th August.