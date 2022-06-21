Health services hit by staff illness

Bixter health centre.

Staff illness has hit health services this week with some centres operating on an “urgent appointment” basis only.

NHS Shetland announced that Bixter and Scalloway health centres had been affected yesterday (Monday) – and Bixter would also be operating a reduced service tomorrow (Wednesday).

“This may also affect services provided in other localities as the week progresses,” the health board said.

Scalloway pharmacy is also operating on reduced hours today, with no prescriptions available for collection from 9am-11am.