Sandwick Post Office closed for works

Sandwick Post Office will be temporarily closed from Friday 1st July at 1pm for major building work.

The work is due to take seven weeks. The branch in Stove is due to reopen on Thursday, 18th August at 8am.

For the duration of the closure customers are reminded that there are other Post Offices available, in Bigton and Dunrossness.

David Duff, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”