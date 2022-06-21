SIC asks passengers to consider if ferry travel on Bluemull Sound route is essential

The Daggri. Photo: John Irvine

Shetland Islands Council has asked passengers to consider whether their travel on the Bluemull Sound ferry route is “essential”.

The route, which operates between Yell, Unst and Fetlar, is operating at a much reduced capacity due to crew sickness.

The council said that was resulting in “considerable vehicle congestion” at Gutcher and Belmont ferry terminals.

“To reduce the build-up of vehicle traffic, Shetland Islands Council would ask passengers to consider whether their ferry journeys on Bluemull Sound are essential, until the backlog of vehicles eases.

“Shetland Islands Council would like to apologise for the continued disruption on this route.”