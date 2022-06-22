News

‘Absolutely wonderful news’ – Up Helly Aa for Aa delighted women allowed in squads

5 hours 16 min ago 0
‘Absolutely wonderful news’ – Up Helly Aa for Aa delighted women allowed in squads
A Lerwick Up-Helly-A' procession from 2016.

The group who campaigned for women to be allowed in Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ have said they are “more than delighted” by news the festival will no longer have gender restrictions.

Up Helly Aa for Aa said today’s (Wednesday) announcement was “absolutely wonderful” and “something that members of our community have been asking for over a long period of time”.

“We are more than delighted that the UHA committee has listened to folk who want the festival to be inclusive.

“This is a great day for our inclusive Shetland community.

“We look forward to hearing more details and look forward to seeing an inclusive jarl squad lead the procession in future processions.”

It follows today’s announcement that there will be no gender restrictions on squads for the 2023 festival.

The fire festival, the largest of the isles events, has long resisted calls to allow women and girls to join squads.

But in a historic announcement, the committee said today (Wednesday) they had decided to relax the long-standing custom of only allowing men and boys to be in squads.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.