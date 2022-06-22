News

Fine and ban for man who repeatedly drove into ex-wife’s car

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man who repeatedly drove his van into his ex-wife’s car in a pub car-park has been fined over £1,500 at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Peter David Kay, of Brough, Whalsay, hit the car repeatedly until it broke a fence outside the Oot Ower Lounge in Whalsay.

The 40-year old admitted deliberately driving the van into the vehicle, and driving while unfit through drink, on 26th February of this year.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Kay and his ex-wife had gone outside the pub for a discussion on the night of the incident, and once she returned inside she had been told that Kay was smashing into her car.

Kay had caused “a significant amount of damage” to the car and fence, Mr MacKenzie said.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said Kay had felt that his ex-wife had been “ridiculing him” in the pub, and that when they had gone outside she had told him in “no uncertain terms to get lost”.

Mr Kelly said Kay admitted his behaviour had been “unacceptable”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Kay a total of £1,600 and banned him from driving for four years.

His ban can be reduced by a year if he completes the drink-driving rehabilitation course.

