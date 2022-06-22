Flaws takes temporary head teacher role at Sandwick

Several key areas were classed as 'weak' at Sandwick Junior High School. Photo: Gordon Siegel

Sandwick Junior High School has been given a temporary new head teacher.

Early years manager Samantha Flaws has taken up the role at the South Mainland setting.

It follows news the school will be given more time to implement improvements following a critical inspection report.

Shetland Islands Council has refused to comment on the move, but has confirmed Mrs Flaws is taking up the role.

On Friday, chairman of education and families Davie Sandison said he would ensure improvements were “comprehensively achieved”.

Education Scotland inspectors found the school “weak” in three key performance areas.

It was judged “satisfactory” in another.

Inspectors were back at Sandwick last week – and will return again early next year, after deciding to give the school extra time.