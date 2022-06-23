Bergen-Shetland Race arrivals at Victoria Pier

The first arrivals for the Bergen-Shetland Race sailed into Lerwick Harbour this morning shortly before noon. As many as 38 yachts are taking part, and the first to arrive were the young crew of the German craft Haspa Hamburg.

The race liaison office on Victoria Pier was open to welcome it’s arrival and will also be open for later arrivals.

The race has been a long time coming following the Covid lockdowns, and is generating a lot of interest at the harbour.

One yacht made a late start and is not taking part in the race, however still set off and will arrive tomorrow (Friday).