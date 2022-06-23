Culture secretary willing to meet MSP about fixed links

Culture secretary Neil Gray has said he will meet with MSP Beatrice Wishart to talk about the potential for fixed links.

Ms Wishart raised the issue at General Questions in Holyrood, saying they could prevent depopulation in the isles.

The MSP also met with transport minister Jenny Gilruth earlier this week to raise concerns about NorthLink’s freight and passenger services, and Loganair’s performance – as well as fixed links.

Ms Gilruth is to write back to Ms Wishart about the issues raised at the meeting.

After Mr Gray’s offer of a meeting, Ms Wishart said: “Depopulation in the islands is a serious challenge and it must be addressed if we are to retain the unique communities across the isles in Shetland.

“I believe that tunnels would be of great benefit to communities, encouraging economic growth, while more connectivity could help families with education and health needs, and help maintain populations.

“I look forward to meeting with the culture secretary and I hope that this will be a fruitful conversation.

“Support from the Scottish Government would be a big step forward in realising new fixed links in Shetland.”