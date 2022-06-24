Headlines News

Freight capacity row escalates

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 39 min ago 0
Freight capacity row escalates
NorthLink's freight and passenger boats in Lerwick. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

The row over ferry freight capacity has escalated with claims Transport Scotland suggested the seafood industry scale back exports to help tackle the problem.

The government body has denied the allegation, which is said to have been made during a meeting involving sector representatives and Serco NorthLink.

Transport Scotland has described the claim as “entirely wrong and disingenuous”.

But chief executive of Seafood Shetland Ruth Henderson is standing by the claim.

“When Transport Scotland’s solution is to ask these sectors – whose output is so significant not only to the Shetland economy but also to the Scottish economy – to consider reducing their production, then it does seem that we have reached an impasse,” Ms Henderson added.

“We have worked over many, many years to inform government officials about the commercial realities of this situation. This process has included commissioning an independent report to provide the detail and the evidence – as requested by Transport Scotland.

“Our representations, the data provided by the ferry operator, the report, and potential solutions have all been summarily dismissed by the agency and by the Scottish government. To say that this is disappointing is an understatement: it is inexplicable.”

A Transport Scotland statement read: “It is entirely wrong and disingenuous to suggest the industry was asked to scale back landings and processing in the meeting. Ministers are very clear about the importance of supporting commercial freight traffic for the economic wellbeing of key rural industries and our island communities.

“Transport Scotland officials recognised a previous initiative aimed at tackling freight capacity issues was not found to be beneficial by the industry. Officials were clear we remain open to working local suppliers to consider other initiatives, subject to them being practical and offering value for money.

“The planned development of the two new freight vessels will address issues like this in the longer term, but we continue to explore potential shorter term actions that could alleviate some pressures on the freight service.

“CMAL also continues to look for suitable second hand tonnage that could be added to the Northern Isles fleet.”

Responding to the statement, Ms Henderson said: “The suggestion regarding scaling back was made by a Transport Scotland official in a live meeting attended by a number of people.

“Anyone who was in attendance will be able to attest to its accuracy.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.