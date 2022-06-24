In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 24th June) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Campaigners have reacted with delight to the news that Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ will allow women to join for the first time in 2023.
- The isles transport links have come under fierce criticism after a series of recent incidents. Loganair, NorthLink and the SIC have all been brought to task this week.
- A charity fundraiser has completed his tour of inhabited Scottish islands with a trip to Fetlar. John Dirom was raising money for Blood Cancer UK while visiting Shetland.
- Sandveien residents have demanded the SIC make improvements and repairs to their homes at a meeting at Sound Hall.
- One of the organisers of the Shetland Pride event says the event is “going to be huge”. Kerrie Meyer said there had been bookings from Australia, Norway and across the UK.
- SPORT – Scalloway coach Glenn Gilfillan said he was “elated” after his side ended an 18-year wait for a trophy on Saturday.
- SPORT – There’s reports from hockey, where Spurs clinched the Venture Shearer shield, football, swimming, the Simmer Dim half-marathon, angling cycling and a Talking Sport.
