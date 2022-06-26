News

Pop-up shop opens as countdown to Shetland Pride festival begins

Committee members Becky Robertson and Gary Mouat with Shetland Pride merchandise at the shop on the street. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A pop-up shop selling Pride merchandise has opened in Lerwick ahead of the Shetland Pride festival next weekend.

The isles will host its first Pride festival on Saturday, 2nd July, with a weekend of activities planned.

Shetland Pride founder Kerrie Meyer said enquiries about the 13-hour celebration in Lerwick had gone “through the roof” – with people coming from Australia, Norway and across the UK.

A parade will kick-off the event next Saturday morning, walking from the Market Cross to the Gilbertson Park.

From noon, the Gilbertson Park will be transformed into a “Pride Village” with stalls, a huge marquee, DJ, and food on offer.

An evening of live music and drag acts will then bring the festival to a close at Islesburgh.

Ms Meyer said there had been a great deal of interest from the local LGBTQ+ community in the event.

“Most people know someone who is LGBTQ+ so I encourage the whole island to join in. Everyone is welcome.”

