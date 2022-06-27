Councillors overturn officers’ refusal to approve family home extension 

An aerial view of the proposed development site. Photo: Planning documents/Richard Gibson Architects.

A cottage extension to make space for a family of six has been given the go ahead after committee members overturned planning officers’ refusal.

The application to build a two-storey extension to the property in Maywick, near Bigton, had initially been refused on the grounds it would have a “significant adverse impact” on the area.

Planning team leader John Holden described the proposed development as a “box-like” structure.

He said the officer handling the case considered the scale and design of the proposals “did not match the character” of Maywick, which is part of a designated “national scenic area”.

Mr Holden conceded, however, that it was more a “matter of opinion” as to whether the designs were acceptable.

A representative speaking on behalf of the applicant said there was a “real need for the extension” to provide living space for the family.

The agent said the plans had been “designed as carefully and sensitively” as possible.

He disputed the claim that Maywick had a specific character, highlighting the wide range of building types found throughout the settlement.

“There’s no strong thread in terms of architectural vernacular,” he said.

Committee members agreed with the agent’s assessment.

Davie Sandison, who was chairing the meeting, said it was difficult to ascribe a “specific character” to Maywick.

Shetland West member John Leask said the current mix of buildings in Maywick was a “bit of a jumble”.

Catherine Hughson, who represents Shetland Central, noted the large agricultural shed nearby was “more unsightly” that what had been proposed.

Convener Andrea Manson said that while the designs might take a bit of getting used to, they would soon become “part of the scenery”.

A report to the committee also noted that the applicant had found the lengthy planning process “very stressful and disappointing”.