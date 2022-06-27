News

First boats arrive back in Bergen

Kevin Craigens 10 hours 55 min ago 0
Once again, Haspa Hamburg and Wild One are the first and second boats to arrive in the second leg of the Bergen – Shetland Boat Race.

The second leg is the race back after arriving in Lerwick’s Victoria Pier on Thursday afternoon.

Boats set sail on Sunday morning at 10.55am and it took the German vessel Haspa Hamburg just 22 hours and 22 minutes to make the trip.

Five vessels have completed the journey, at time of writing, and all vessels are expected to complete the journey today.

So far, Illuminati, Amaryllis, Winocean and Falcone, have all joined Haspa Hamburg and Wild One in Bergen.

32 boats have taken on the challenge with the last arrival expected to be around 9.30pm.

 

