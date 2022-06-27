Lerwick restaurant granted licence to sell alcohol

Restaurant No88 Kitchen and Bar in Lerwick has been granted a licence to sell alcohol on-site.

Customers had, until now, brought their own alcohol to the popular eatery.

But the council’s licensing board granted an application for an on-sale licence at a meeting on Monday morning.

No88 will now be able to sell alcohol between 11am and 1am Monday-Saturday, and from 12pm to 1am on Sundays.

Councillor Catherine Hughson said it was important the SIC continued to support local businesses and restaurants, particularly after they had a “really difficult time through Covid”.

Board chairman Stephen Leask said the restaurant “adds to the enhancement of the street”.