Lerwick restaurant granted licence to sell alcohol
Restaurant No88 Kitchen and Bar in Lerwick has been granted a licence to sell alcohol on-site.
Customers had, until now, brought their own alcohol to the popular eatery.
But the council’s licensing board granted an application for an on-sale licence at a meeting on Monday morning.
No88 will now be able to sell alcohol between 11am and 1am Monday-Saturday, and from 12pm to 1am on Sundays.
Councillor Catherine Hughson said it was important the SIC continued to support local businesses and restaurants, particularly after they had a “really difficult time through Covid”.
Board chairman Stephen Leask said the restaurant “adds to the enhancement of the street”.
