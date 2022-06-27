News

Lerwick restaurant granted licence to sell alcohol

12 hours 45 min ago 0
Lerwick restaurant granted licence to sell alcohol

Restaurant No88 Kitchen and Bar in Lerwick has been granted a licence to sell alcohol on-site.

Customers had, until now, brought their own alcohol to the popular eatery.

But the council’s licensing board granted an application for an on-sale licence at a meeting on Monday morning.

No88 will now be able to sell alcohol between 11am and 1am Monday-Saturday, and from 12pm to 1am on Sundays.

Councillor Catherine Hughson said it was important the SIC continued to support local businesses and restaurants, particularly after they had a “really difficult time through Covid”.

Board chairman Stephen Leask said the restaurant “adds to the enhancement of the street”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.