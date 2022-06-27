New home beside Clickimin loch wins committee’s approval

The derelict property beside Clickimin loch, which is set to be demolished.

A new home could be built beside Clickimin loch overlooking the historic broch after the SIC’s planning committee gave its backing today (Monday).

The application to demolish a derelict building on the southside of the loch and build a new home nearby had been brought before councillors following an objection from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The public body had objected saying the new home would have a “significant adverse impact” on the setting of the broch, which is a scheduled monument.

It said the development would be contrary to both national and local policies for protecting the historic environment.

Shetland’s archaeology service had also objected, saying it would have a “major adverse impact” on the setting of the broch. It said there was a “strong possibility of there being significant archaeological remains” at the site.

If the application was to be approved it called for a “raft of archaeological conditions imposed”.

Despite the objections, planning officers had recommended the application’s approval.

Officers said the proposal would have “minimal impact” on views to the broch from South Road.

While a previous application, which was refused in 2020, would have seen the new home built on the site of the demolished derelict building, officers noted that the latest plan would see it pushed back closer to the existing housing on South Road. They said this would have a “much reduced impact” on the broch.

Committee members, acting as a local review board, approved the application.

Convener Andrea Manson suggested the removal of the derelict building represented an improvement on the current views of the broch.

Scottish ministers will be notified of the SIC’s intention to approve the application.

More detailed plans for the type of housing will come before the SIC in a separate application.

However, a representative for the applicant said it would likely be a single storey design built from materials that would reflect those of the Anderson High School at the other end of the loch.