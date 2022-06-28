Headlines News

Coastguard issues advice for coastal visitors

Kevin Craigens 12 hours 30 min ago 0
Coastguard issues advice for coastal visitors
The coastguard helicopter went on a rescue mission to Orkney.

The Coastguard in Orkney and Shetland has asked the public to take care when enjoying a coastal visit following an accident on Monday evening.

The Coastguard sent its rescue helicopter from Sumburgh to the incident in Orkney.

Advice includes staying away from cliff edges and never to risk your safety for a photo. Also, always keep your dogs on a lead and to stick to signposted coastal paths and take note of local warning signs.

If you are in an emergency or see someone in need of help call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.