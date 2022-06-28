Coastguard issues advice for coastal visitors

The coastguard helicopter went on a rescue mission to Orkney.

The Coastguard in Orkney and Shetland has asked the public to take care when enjoying a coastal visit following an accident on Monday evening.

The Coastguard sent its rescue helicopter from Sumburgh to the incident in Orkney.

Advice includes staying away from cliff edges and never to risk your safety for a photo. Also, always keep your dogs on a lead and to stick to signposted coastal paths and take note of local warning signs.

If you are in an emergency or see someone in need of help call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.