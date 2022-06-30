News

Foula to be focus of STV documentary

Kevin Craigens 7 hours 56 min ago 0
The island of Foula will be the subject of an STV documentary Island On The Edge airing tonight at 8.30pm.

The Scotland Tonight special looks at how the remote island, 20 miles off the coast of Shetland, works hard to deal with the challenges of island life.

With the Foula Wool and the tourist trade all expanding, it is hoped this will attract new families while retaining some of the young people already there.

Sheila Gear, 81, is one of the residents who spoke to STV, and said she was concerned about cuts to services on Foula.

She said: “The first thing we think when there’s going to be cutbacks or a recession is ‘what are they going to take away from us?’.

“Sometimes we have to fight quite hard to keep hold of our communities.”

